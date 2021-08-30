checkAd

EQT Private Equity to sell Zemax

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 23:25  |  14   |   |   

- EQT Private Equity to sell Zemax, a leading optical product design and simulation software provider, to Ansys

- EQT supported Zemax's transformation into a leading optical design software provider through investments in new product development and refined go-to-market capabilities

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT Private Equity, through the EQT Mid Market US fund, has agreed to sell Zemax ("the Company") to Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS).

Founded in 1990, Zemax helps the world's leading brands and institutions design optical systems for a broad range of applications by streamlining the workflow and communication among optical, mechanical and manufacturing engineers. Zemax virtual prototyping tools include OpticStudio, the industry-leading optical design software suite that enables customers to improve optical performance, get to market faster and reduce both production and development costs. Zemax's software is used to develop a range of products including space telescopes, augmented reality glasses, LIDAR in autonomous vehicles, smartphone cameras, biomedical imaging devices, and many more. The Company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and employs more than 100 people worldwide.

With the support of EQT, Zemax expanded its management team and focused on broadening the Company's product portfolio through substantial R&D investment focused on the fastest growing segments in the optics space. Zemax also revamped its go-to-market sales approach and successfully transitioned the business model toward recurring subscription revenue.

Arvindh Kumar, Partner and Investment Advisor to EQT Private Equity, said: "EQT's investment in Zemax exemplifies our goal of investing in companies that provide mission-critical products underpinned by strong market growth. By focusing on the Company's growth and investing in future-proofing initiatives, the management team, together with EQT, has positioned Zemax for success and we are confident that Ansys will be a good long-term home for the Company."

S. Subbiah, Chief Executive Officer at Zemax, said: "Zemax has been a leader in optical design simulation with a mission to enable our customers to design sophisticated optical products and bring them to market since our founding 30 years ago. With the support of EQT, we have successfully expanded our value proposition by upskilling our salesforce, introducing new products, supporting more design workflow and simulating interactions within the whole product. We thank EQT for their guidance and partnership and look forward to joining forces with Ansys to build on our strong momentum going forward."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

William Blair acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to EQT Private Equity and Zemax.

About EQT
EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 71 billion in assets under management across 27 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com
Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

About Zemax
Zemax's industry-leading optical product design and simulation software, OpticStudio, OpticsBuilder, STAR and OpticsViewer, helps optical, mechanical, and manufacturing engineering teams turn their ideas into reality. Standardizing on Zemax software reduces design iterations and repeated prototypes, speeding time to market and reducing development costs. Zemax is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and has offices in the UK, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and China.

More info: www.zemax.com

CONTACT:

Contact
US inquiries: Stephanie Greengarten, +1 646 687 6810, stephanie.greengarten@eqtpartners.com
International inquiries: EQT Press Office, +46 8 506 55 334, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-private-equity-to-sell-zemax,c3406400

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3406400/1461602.pdf

EQT Private Equity to sell Zemax_8.30.21

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-zemax,c2948864

EQT Zemax




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQT Private Equity to sell Zemax - EQT Private Equity to sell Zemax, a leading optical product design and simulation software provider, to Ansys - EQT supported Zemax's transformation into a leading optical design software provider through investments in new product development and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Closed System Transfer Devices Market worth $2,002 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Mobile Payment Market Size Worth $273.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 31.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
Cloud Testing Market Size to Reach USD 21.67 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Application of Cloud ...
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Calterah Securing a DOW Deal with Its mmWave Radar AiP Chip
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
NORECO: Arrival of Tyra Topsides
Victims, Lawyers call for ICC to open War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity Investigation into ...
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments: Reports and Data
E-commerce companies and 3PL players across the board eventually committing to including EVs in their fleet as a part of their sustainability initiatives will have Strong Influence in the Industry: Ken Research
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...