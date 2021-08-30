AnalytixInsight Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.08.2021, 23:30 | 26 | 0 | 0 30.08.2021, 23:30 | TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Key Highlights: Completed an overnight marketed public offering raising gross proceeds of $9.3 million;

Launched ESG Analytics research reports under Refinitiv AI-driven research initiative;

Announced expansion to AI-driven research distribution agreement with Refinitiv;

Received European regulatory approval for InvestoPro as online financial broker;

Introduced InvestoPro, together with Intesa Sanpaolo, as their AI-assisted digital trading platform. InvestoPro has 2.5 million visitors per month through its multi-channels: website, social, smart TV, mobile app and progressive web app;

The Intesa Sanpaolo migration of stock trading accounts to InvestoPro is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021. Intesa Sanpaolo is one of the top banking groups in Europe with approximately 11.6 million multichannel customers and approximately 7.1 million customers using the Intesa Sanpaolo App;

Announced the addition of payment processing to the InvestoPro digital trading platform, pending regulatory approvals, to allow InvestoPro users to make payments, remittances, and money transfers between accounts;

Announced the development of a North American AI-assisted stock trading and research platform which will include real-time quotes, financial analysis, robo-advisory and unique order management provisions;

AnalytixInsight’s revenue for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021, was $773,834 and $1,727,162 respectively, which represents an increase of 3% and 24% respectively, when compared to $750,034 and $1,395,380 respectively in the prior year comparable periods. Net loss for the quarter was $409,271 which compares to $357,700 for the prior year comparable period;

MarketWall’s revenue for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021, was $1,394,911 and $2,369,552 respectively, which compares to $1,595,427 and $2,913,694 respectively in the prior year comparable periods. MarketWall returned to profitability, reporting net income for the quarter of $90,984 which compares to net income of $407,892 for the prior year comparable period, and net loss of $259,243 in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, which is reflective of the investment MarketWall has made in the development of InvestoPro during the current fiscal year. MarketWall is 49%-owned by AnalytixInsight and thus not consolidated in AnalytixInsight’s financial results;

As at June 30, 2021, AnalytixInsight has a cash balance of $10,107,988 and working capital of $9,549,531.





