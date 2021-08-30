checkAd

Synaptics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences Tuesday, August 31, 2021, Thursday, September 9, 2021, and Friday September 10, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced its participation in three upcoming investor conferences.

  • Dean Butler, CFO will be virtually attending the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

  • Dean Butler, CFO will be virtually attending at the Colliers Securities’ 2021 Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

  • Michael Hurlston, President and CEO, and Dean Butler, CFO will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:45PM PT. To view the webcast or access a replay please visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1492430&tp_key=edfa60b ...

About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:
Munjal Shah
Synaptics
+1-408-518-7639
munjal.shah@synaptics.com

Sarah Siripoke
Synaptics
+1-408-518-7669
sarah.siripoke@synaptics.com





