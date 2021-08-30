checkAd

Voxtur Analytics Announces Results for Q2 2021 Ended June 30, 2021

Voxtur achieves 301% year-over-year revenue growth for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Q2 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue increased 25% over Q1 2021 and 301% over Q2 2020
  • YTD Revenue is $32M, a 238% increase Year-over-Year
  • 89% of Revenue for Q2 2021 and YTD 2021 was derived from U.S. Operations — up from approximately 59% for the same time periods in 2020
  • The Company ended Q2 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $38M

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today its Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and the related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), are available at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at https://www.voxtur.com/investors.

“We are thrilled to report another strong quarter and anticipate continuing this positive momentum into remainder of the fiscal year,” stated Voxtur CEO, Jim Albertelli. “Our mission has always been to become the largest and most trusted provider of data, SaaS-based applications, and tech-enabled services in the property technology space. In a very short timeframe, our team has built the key foundational pieces and established a strategic path for Voxtur’s transition to a SaaS-based revenue model. It is an exciting time for the Company, and I am confident in our team's ability to execute.”

“What makes Voxtur unique within the property technology landscape is having the only fully digitized, AI-enabled valuation platform in North America, as a result of acquiring Anow in April," said Albertelli. "The platform is rapidly becoming the industry standard with its end-to-end encryption and customizable workflow that delivers valuation data elegantly and in a secure environment. This will allow our clients to move from an outdated PDF-enabled industry standard to a fully digitized platform with three times the speed and efficiency at a fraction of the cost.”

