Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We believe we have made significant progress this past quarter as we continue to ramp-up our commercialization efforts to bring Perimeter’s innovative, ‘real-time’ imaging technology to our target customers. Our initial market development managers, under the direction of our Chief Commercial Officer, are actively meeting with prominent surgeons to place Perimeter S-Series OCT in leading healthcare institutions throughout key regions the U.S. In this highly competitive market, I am proud that we continue to attract top talent to our sales team and across all of our departments, including the additions of Jay Widdig, CFO and Dr. Sarah Butler, VP, Clinical & Medical Affairs, to our senior leadership team.”

Mr. Sobotta continued, “Our medical affairs and marketing teams remain sharply focused on clinical education activities that will support our commercial growth plans and help our customers successfully use Perimeter’s technology with the goal of obtaining better patient outcomes and lowering costs. In addition, we continue to make advancements with the clinical development of our breakthrough-device-designated, ‘next-gen’ Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI, which is aimed at helping breast cancer surgeons reduce re-operation rates. We expect to initiate a randomized, multi-site pivotal study in order to generate data to demonstrate how Perimeter’s technology performs against the standard of care.”