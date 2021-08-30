checkAd

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 23:48  |  64   |   |   

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

Second Quarter Highlights

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We believe we have made significant progress this past quarter as we continue to ramp-up our commercialization efforts to bring Perimeter’s innovative, ‘real-time’ imaging technology to our target customers. Our initial market development managers, under the direction of our Chief Commercial Officer, are actively meeting with prominent surgeons to place Perimeter S-Series OCT in leading healthcare institutions throughout key regions the U.S. In this highly competitive market, I am proud that we continue to attract top talent to our sales team and across all of our departments, including the additions of Jay Widdig, CFO and Dr. Sarah Butler, VP, Clinical & Medical Affairs, to our senior leadership team.”

Mr. Sobotta continued, “Our medical affairs and marketing teams remain sharply focused on clinical education activities that will support our commercial growth plans and help our customers successfully use Perimeter’s technology with the goal of obtaining better patient outcomes and lowering costs. In addition, we continue to make advancements with the clinical development of our breakthrough-device-designated, ‘next-gen’ Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI, which is aimed at helping breast cancer surgeons reduce re-operation rates. We expect to initiate a randomized, multi-site pivotal study in order to generate data to demonstrate how Perimeter’s technology performs against the standard of care.”

Seite 1 von 5
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
KPLT ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Katapult Holdings, Inc. Class Action ...
Cadence Bank Announces Settlement of Claims Made by U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of ...
Redbox Partners With Anthem Sports & Entertainment to Bring the Popular AXS TV NOW & Fight Network ...
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces DTC Eligibility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Participate in the 6th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten