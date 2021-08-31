checkAd

U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office Named Finalist for Constellation Research 2021 SuperNova Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 00:00  |  21   |   |   

C3 AI, the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that the Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) of the U.S. Air Force (USAF) has been named a finalist in the 11th annual Constellation SuperNova Awards for its data usage solution to drive business decisions. The award recognizes individuals and teams who are prioritizing disruptive technology and transforming their organizations with digital initiatives. The RSO was recognized for the Data to Decisions category.

The RSO has deployed the C3 AI Suite and C3 AI Readiness to launch an AI-based Condition Based Maintenance Plus (CBM+) application referred to as Predictive Analytics and Decision Assistant (PANDA) to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of USAF maintenance processes. Using this solution, applications inform the maintainers of the forecasted remaining life of a part, allowing for proactive removal of high-risk components before failure, reducing the impact of unscheduled maintenance events resulting from a failure and increasing aircraft availability.

By accurately forecasting aircraft safety and proactively removing high-risk components before failure, the USAF will enhance capability rates and increase confidence in the quality of circulated parts. According to the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the machine learning and AI-enabled maintenance solutions powered by C3 AI have generated a 40% reduction in unscheduled maintenance for high priority USAF aircraft subsystems.

“We’re honored that the USAF RSO is being recognized as a finalist for this prestigious honor,” said Ed Abbo‚ president and CTO of C3 AI. “We’re proud of what they have achieved through the deployment of the C3 AI Suite, substantially improving operational readiness of the fleet while also reducing costs.”

The 2021 SuperNova Award judges, comprised of technology thought leaders and journalists, selected finalists who demonstrated success in implementing cutting-edge business models and emerging technologies for their organizations. Finalists achieved remarkable results, including competitive advantage, cost savings and quantifiable improvements in agility.

“The level of business model sophistication and deft use of disruptive technology set apart the 2021 finalists in this year’s Supernova Awards,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. “This year’s individuals, teams, and organizations have shown how to work in the most extreme conditions of remote work, physical work, and hybrid work. As we move towards data driven digital networks and new data value chains, the finalists have shown what’s required to take their businesses to the next level.”

Online public voting is open until September 3, 2021. Winners will be announced at the SuperNova Awards Gala on October 27 in Half Moon Bay, Calif., during Constellation’s Connected Enterprise.

For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/supernova/2021

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is the Enterprise AI application software company that accelerates digital transformation for organizations globally. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

About the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office

Established by the Secretary of the Air Force in 2018, the RSO increases mission readiness by rapidly identifying, applying, and scaling technology essential to the operation and sustainment of the United States Air Force. http://www.afrso.com/

C3.ai Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office Named Finalist for Constellation Research 2021 SuperNova Award C3 AI, the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that the Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) of the U.S. Air Force (USAF) has been named a finalist in the 11th annual Constellation SuperNova Awards for its data usage solution to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
KPLT ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Katapult Holdings, Inc. Class Action ...
Redbox Partners With Anthem Sports & Entertainment to Bring the Popular AXS TV NOW & Fight Network ...
HCA Healthcare Announces $250,000 Contribution to Tennessee Flood Relief Efforts
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on September 1, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten