Captor Capital Releases Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Revenues up 80 per cent and Gross Profits up 64 per cent vs. June 2020

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA), ("Captor" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce today the release of its Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2021. In the quarter, revenues from the sale of cannabis at the Company’s California dispensary network were $6,769,946, with the Company recording a gross profit of $2,055,798. Revenues from cannabis sales were up $3,002,095 (80 per cent) from the previous financial quarter, while gross profit was up $804,462 (64 per cent).

Management Commentary

“We have seen significant growth quarter-over-quarter, as Captor continues to benefit from the geographic location and retail footprint of its dispensaries, and our highly trained staff,” said Captor Capital CEO, John Zorbas. “The retail locations are well-positioned in mature counties in California where adult use is both legal and popular. As more retail dispensaries are opened, Captor will benefit from economies of scale and will realize a direct impact to EBITDA while maintaining a consumer-focused approach.”

“The Company possesses sophisticated retail outlets and uses proprietary analytics to increase efficiencies and profitability,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of Captor Retail Group “Moreover, the physical locations are ideal to support a robust delivery platform, allowing for immediate access to some of California’s most densely populated markets without the burden of paying premium rents.”

Financial Statement Highlights

  • Revenues from the sale of cannabis at the Company’s California dispensary network were $6,769,946
  • The Company recorded a gross profit of $2,055,798
  • Revenues up 80 per cent and Gross Profits up 64 per cent vs. June 2020
  • As of June 30, 2021 the Company has assets of $69,170,836, including $26,108,843 in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to assets of $60,310,334, including cash equivalents of $17,363,137, on March 31, 2021.

Operational Highlights
The Company has grown from two (2) operational dispensaries to eight (8) operational dispensaries with a ninth location scheduled to open within the year. The employee count has increased from twenty-seven (27) to one-hundred-eighteen (118) full- and part-time employees.

In May 2021, CRG announced the One Plant retail location in Goleta, California had received all operating licenses and opened for business, becoming CRG’s eighth operational dispensary. CRG’s ninth operational dispensary will be located in Palm Springs, giving the Company a foothold in the lucrative Southern California market.

