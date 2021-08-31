checkAd

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to Management

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CNSX:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. For further information on these results, please see Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR.

Second Quarter Highlights Include:

  • Ended the second quarter of June 30, 2021 with working capital balance of $13.5 million.
  • On April 8, 2021, the Company announced the planned deployment of the Zinc-Air System at the University of Buffalo, in collaboration with the New York Power Authority ("NYPA"). The site will allow for the demonstration of a 100kW/1MWh Zinc-Air System to facilitate the wider use of renewable resources.
  • On April 23, 2021, the Company announced it had signed a US$200,000 contract with a cloud data center provider to demonstrate its 10kW/80kWh Zinc-Air System for resilient backup application. The unit will undergo assessment tests to address unique use cases in data centers and represents an expansion into broader new markets for the Company's Zinc-Air System. Zinc8 will provide a demonstration of its Zinc-Air System combined with an uninterruptible power supply ("UPS") to be compared with the performance of a traditional generator set. The demonstration consisted of the Zinc-Air System connected to a UPS and operated in standby and black started into discharge. The successful completion of the pilot demonstration will validate a low-cost, long duration (8 to 100 hour) and sustainable energy storage technology which can provide megawatt-scale standby power solutions.

"We're in a strong financial position and executing on our stated plan towards commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2022," commented Ron MacDonald, President and CEO of Zinc8 Energy Solutions. "We have expanded our engineering team on our path to production and moved into a new dedicated facility. This new facility will house multiple test batteries for systems-level evaluation and UL certification, each with their own unique requirements and results for data collection and analysis, some of which are for commercial demonstration projects underway."

