Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) (“Fountain” or the “Company”) would like to announce its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2/21”).



“The Company posted a small return on Shareholders’ Equity quarter over quarter during Q2/21 as the small cap space came under pressure after a strong start to the year. Fountain has posted a solid first half of the year with Shareholders’ Equity growing by 28%. During the quarter, we continued to see some of our private holdings come public, including Gage Growth Corp. We continue to believe we offer a strong value proposition for our investors by giving them a vehicle to access investments that they would otherwise not have access to,” said Andrew Parks, CEO of Fountain.