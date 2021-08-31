Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

checkAd

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) (“Fountain” or the “Company”) would like to announce its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2/21”).

“The Company posted a small return on Shareholders’ Equity quarter over quarter during Q2/21 as the small cap space came under pressure after a strong start to the year. Fountain has posted a solid first half of the year with Shareholders’ Equity growing by 28%. During the quarter, we continued to see some of our private holdings come public, including Gage Growth Corp. We continue to believe we offer a strong value proposition for our investors by giving them a vehicle to access investments that they would otherwise not have access to,” said Andrew Parks, CEO of Fountain.

Highlights from the three months ended June 30, 2021:

  • Adjusted net asset value (“ANAV”) of $28.69 million ($0.46 per share) at June 30, 2021 compared to $28.32 million ($0.46 per share) at March 31, 2021, representing a flat return quarter over quarter on a per share basis. ANAV reflects the net asset value plus the amount of available tax loss pools available;
  • Net comprehensive income of $0.48 million compared to net comprehensive income of $0.33 million for three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2/20”);
  • Total revenue from investment activity was $0.95 million compared to total revenue of $0.55 million for Q2/20;
  • Net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments of $1.08 million compared to net realized losses of $2.74 million for Q2/20;
  • Net unrealized losses on portfolio investments of $0.19 million compared to net unrealized gains of $2.47 million for Q2/20;
  • Total expenses of $0.47 million, which includes stock-based compensation of $0.09 million, compared to $0.22 million for Q2/20; and
  • Operating expenses of $0.38 million compared to $0.21 million for Q2/20.

Highlights from the six months ended June 30, 2021:

  • ANAV of $28.69 million ($0.46 per share) at June 30, 2021 compared to $23.46 million ($0.40 per share) at December 31, 2020, representing a 15.0% increase year to date on a per share basis;
  • Net comprehensive income of $5.32 million compared to net comprehensive loss of $1.71 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020;
  • Total revenue from investment activity was $6.00 million compared to losses of $1.31 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020;
  • Net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments of $1.65 million compared to net realized losses of $3.80 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020;
  • Net unrealized gains on portfolio investments of $4.29 million compared to net unrealized gains of $1.67 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020;
  • Total expenses of $0.68 million, including stock-based compensation of $0.11 million, compared to $0.40 million, including stock-based compensation of $0.04 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2020; and
  • Operating expenses of $0.57 million compared to $0.36 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
