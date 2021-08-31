checkAd

BCM Resources Corporation Announces Financing

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 00:40  |  30   |   |   

Proceeds to Drill Greenfield Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Discovery at Thompson Knolls Project in Utah, USAVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV:B), is pleased to announce a Non-Brokered private placement financing for …

Proceeds to Drill Greenfield Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Discovery at Thompson Knolls Project in Utah, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV:B), is pleased to announce a Non-Brokered private placement financing for proceeds of up to C$1,100,000 through the issuance of up to 10,000,000 units ("Units") priced at C$0.11 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.16 for one year from the date of issue.

All the securities issuable will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.

Proceeds from the financing, together with a recent financing, will be used to continue the ongoing drilling and geophysical exploration program, led by the Company's President, Dr. Sergei Diakov at BCM's Thompson Knolls (TK) Property. Thompson Knolls is a Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Discovery project located via highway in West Central Utah, USA. There are at present, 5 drill pad locations that are permitted and that are easily accessed by the road network on the project. Proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Certain insiders may be participating in the private placement and there may be arranged trades in connection with this proposed transaction, whereby certain insiders may arrange a sale of common shares, and use the proceeds to subscribe for Units in this private placement.

The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of any Insider Participation. The financing is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will pay Finder's Fees of 5% cash and 5% Finder's warrants.

About Thompson Knolls (TK) - Greenfield Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo discovery in Utah
BCM Resources Corp has the right to earn a 60% interest in the TK project, located in west-central Utah, USA. TK is a greenfield discovery of a blind Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo system. TK is well-situated 210 km southwest of the world-class Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine of Rio Tinto. Discovery hole, TK18-1, intersected a porphyry copper mineralized body of quartz monzonite porphyry (QMP) with locally strong potassic plus quartz-sericite alteration and locally abundant pyrite and lesser oxide copper mineralization. The QMP intruded a pre-mineral body of quartz latite porphyry. This is suggestive of the top of a typical porphyry copper-gold system. The company has started and continues to drill TK21-1, which also is in QMP and is at a depth of ~600 meters.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BCM Resources Corporation Announces Financing Proceeds to Drill Greenfield Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Discovery at Thompson Knolls Project in Utah, USAVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV:B), is pleased to announce a Non-Brokered private placement financing for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
Empower Clinics Reports 1,005% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2021
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
SPI Energy Files Design Patent for Solar Retractable Roof in EdisonFuture Electric Pickup
Silver Elephant: Gibellini Vanadium Project’s PEA Shows 25.4% After Tax IRR At $10/lb V2O5, Capex ...
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Applies for Agricultural Hemp License in Arizona
Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments
Silver Elephant’s El Triunfo Grab Samples Assayed Up to 294 g/t Silver, Drilling at Pulacayo ...
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...