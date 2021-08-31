checkAd

SAVA CLASS ACTION NOTICE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 00:48  |  23   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas captioned Newell v. Cassava Sciences, Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-760) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) securities between September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until October 26, 2021 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss on your Cassava investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/cassava-sciences-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Cassava is a clinical stage biotechnology company. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is called simufilam (formerly PTI-125) developed as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”). Simufilam purportedly targets an altered form of a protein called filamin A (“FLNA”) in the Alzheimer’s brain and reverts it to its native, healthy conformation, thereby countering the downstream toxic effects of altered FLNA.

On August 24, 2021, after the market closed, reports emerged about a citizen petition submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) concerning the accuracy and integrity of clinical data for simufilam. The petition requested that the FDA halt Cassava’s clinical trials pending a thorough audit of the publications and data relied upon by the Company. Among other things, the petition stated that the “[d]etailed analysis of the western blots [relied on by Cassava to support the connection between simufilam and Alzheimer’s] shows a series of anomalies that are suggestive of systematic data manipulation and misrepresentation.” It also stated that the methodology for studies “about Simufilam’s effects in experiments conducted on postmortem human brain tissue . . . defies logic, and the data presented again have hallmarks of manipulation.” The petition further stated that, after initial analyses of Phase 2b trials found that Simufilam was ineffective in improving the primary biomarkers endpoint, “Cassava had these samples analyzed again and this time reported that Simufilam rapidly and robustly improved a wide array of biomarkers” and the reanalysis “shows signs of data anomalies or manipulation.”

Seite 1 von 3
Cassava Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: CASSAVA Sciences Inc - Die Nerven sind es!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SAVA CLASS ACTION NOTICE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas captioned Newell v. Cassava Sciences, Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-760) on behalf of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
KPLT ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Katapult Holdings, Inc. Class Action ...
Cadence Bank Announces Settlement of Claims Made by U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of ...
Redbox Partners With Anthem Sports & Entertainment to Bring the Popular AXS TV NOW & Fight Network ...
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Cassava Sciences, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – SAVA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Cassava Sciences, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SAVA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten