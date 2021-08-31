Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products

“The addition of Dialog to the Renesas portfolio presents a tremendous opportunity to drive growth and cross sales in our core segments of Power Management, Analog-Mixed Signal, Connectivity, Industrial and Standard Products. Additionally, Dialog’s focus on low-power technologies will allow us to further enhance sustainability across our product portfolio,” said Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit.

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) and Dialog Semiconductor Plc (Dialog) have officially joined forces today, and as an immediate benefit to customers, Renesas announced 39 new Winning Combinations. These expert designs showcase both Renesas’ and Dialog’s complementary, and now combined, product portfolios of Embedded Processing, Analog, Power, and Connectivity.

Renesas’ Winning Combinations are engineering-vetted designs and allow customers to take advantage of an elevated platform for their design ideas, accelerating their product development cycle and lowering their overall risk in bringing designs to market.

“The 39 Winning Combinations represent just the beginning,” said Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President & Head of Sales and Corporate Digital Marketing of the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. “As we drive collaboration among the teams, our customers should start seeing the benefits of the combined portfolio in terms of getting their own solutions to market faster.”

To highlight the best of both Renesas’ and Dialog’s portfolios, Renesas is showcasing its key IoT and Industrial Winning Combinations.