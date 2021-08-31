checkAd

Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 01:00  |  16   |   |   

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) and Dialog Semiconductor Plc (Dialog) have officially joined forces today, and as an immediate benefit to customers, Renesas announced 39 new Winning Combinations. These expert designs showcase both Renesas’ and Dialog’s complementary, and now combined, product portfolios of Embedded Processing, Analog, Power, and Connectivity.

“The addition of Dialog to the Renesas portfolio presents a tremendous opportunity to drive growth and cross sales in our core segments of Power Management, Analog-Mixed Signal, Connectivity, Industrial and Standard Products. Additionally, Dialog’s focus on low-power technologies will allow us to further enhance sustainability across our product portfolio,” said Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit.

Renesas’ Winning Combinations are engineering-vetted designs and allow customers to take advantage of an elevated platform for their design ideas, accelerating their product development cycle and lowering their overall risk in bringing designs to market.

“The 39 Winning Combinations represent just the beginning,” said Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President & Head of Sales and Corporate Digital Marketing of the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. “As we drive collaboration among the teams, our customers should start seeing the benefits of the combined portfolio in terms of getting their own solutions to market faster.”

To highlight the best of both Renesas’ and Dialog’s portfolios, Renesas is showcasing its key IoT and Industrial Winning Combinations.

  • Quick Connect IoT
    Renesas’ recently-announced Quick Connect IoT, an IoT system design platform that significantly eases the prototyping of IoT systems to help users dramatically reduce time-to-market. The multi-board design platform eliminates widespread compatibility issues found in hardware and software, enabling designers to quickly and easily connect a wide range of sensors to MCU development boards. Combined with Dialog’s ultra-low power Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) (DA14531) and Wi-Fi (DA16200) SOCs, the new Pmod 6A board-to-board connector, and the glue codes embedded into the Renesas software package, Quick Connect IoT enables Renesas sensors and MCUs to seamlessly transmit to a mobile application or the cloud.

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) and Dialog Semiconductor Plc (Dialog) have officially joined forces today, and as an immediate benefit to customers, Renesas announced 39 new Winning Combinations. These expert designs showcase both …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
KPLT ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Katapult Holdings, Inc. Class Action ...
Cadence Bank Announces Settlement of Claims Made by U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of ...
Redbox Partners With Anthem Sports & Entertainment to Bring the Popular AXS TV NOW & Fight Network ...
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering