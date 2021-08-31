Vertex Energy Provides Marrero Refinery Operational Update

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update on the status of …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update on the status of operations at its Marrero, Louisiana refinery. On August 29, a Category 4 hurricane made landfall near New Orleans, resulting in severe regional flooding and power outages. Vertex's Marrero refinery, which is located approximately 10 miles south of New Orleans, was taken offline in advance of the hurricane as a standard, precautionary measure. The Company's initial assessment of operations at the Marrero refinery indicate no significant damage to the refinery, no loss of containment and no environmental concerns resulting from the weather event. Given widespread power outages in the region, both the refinery and third-party operations remain offline. Vertex intends to initiate a phased restart of the refinery as power is fully restored. The Company's top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of its workforce and, as such, employees and contractors will only be permitted on-site at such time that normal operating conditions resume.