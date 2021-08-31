Vertex Energy Provides Marrero Refinery Operational Update
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update on the status of …
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update on the status of …
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update on the status of operations at its Marrero, Louisiana refinery.
On August 29, a Category 4 hurricane made landfall near New Orleans, resulting in severe regional flooding and power outages. Vertex's Marrero refinery, which is located approximately 10 miles south of New Orleans, was taken offline in advance of the hurricane as a standard, precautionary measure. The Company's initial assessment of operations at the Marrero refinery indicate no significant damage to the refinery, no loss of containment and no environmental concerns resulting from the weather event. Given widespread power outages in the region, both the refinery and third-party operations remain offline. Vertex intends to initiate a phased restart of the refinery as power is fully restored. The Company's top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of its workforce and, as such, employees and contractors will only be permitted on-site at such time that normal operating conditions resume.
The Company intends to issue a subsequent update once power is restored and restart operations at the Marrero refinery commence.
ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY
Houston-based Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) is a specialty refiner of alternative feedstocks and marketer of high-quality refined products. Vertex is one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., with operations located in Houston and Port Arthur (TX), Marrero (LA) and Heartland (OH). Vertex also co-owns a facility, Myrtle Grove, located on a 41-acre industrial complex along the Gulf Coast in Belle Chasse, LA, with existing hydro-processing and plant infrastructure assets, that include nine million gallons of storage. The Company has built a reputation as a key supplier of Group II+ and Group III Base Oils to the lubricant manufacturing industry throughout North America.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare