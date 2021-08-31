checkAd

Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and provided corporate updates.

First Half 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue reached RMB 2,114 million in the first half of 2021, representing an increase of 268% compared to the corresponding period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the growth of revenue from out-licensing income.
  • Total research and development (“R&D”) expenses were RMB 947 million in the first half of 2021, representing an increase of 34% compared to the corresponding period of 2020. The increase in R&D expenses was mainly due to increased investment in in-house R&D projects, expansion of innovative R&D fields, and a greater number of R&D collaborations and license-in activities.
  • Profits in the first half of 2021 were RMB 11 million compared to a loss of RMB 598 million in the corresponding period of 2020. The turnaround in profit was mainly due to significant increase in revenue.
  • Net cash from operating activities was RMB 48 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net cash from financing activities was RMB2,028 million during the period, which was mainly due to the successful placing of new H shares with net proceeds of approximately RMB 2,106 million in June 2021.
  • As of June 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of RMB 4,269 million as compared to the RMB 3,385 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase was mainly due to funds raised from the aforementioned stock offering and cash inflow from operations.

Business Highlights
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, we have achieved significant progress with respect to our product commercialization, clinical trials and pipeline expansion. Our innovative R&D field has expanded from monoclonal antibodies to the development of more drug modalities, including small molecules, polypeptides, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bi-specific or multi-specific antibodies and nucleic acid drugs, as well as the exploration of next-generation innovative therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Our drug candidates cover 5 major therapeutic categories including malignant tumors, autoimmune diseases, chronic metabolic diseases, neurologic diseases, and infectious diseases. Currently, we have 2 commercialized products (toripalimab and etesevimab), one filed NDA (adalimumab), 16 drug candidates under clinical trials (among which senaparib, ongericimab and bevacizumab were in Phase III trials) and 25 drug candidates in pre-clinical drug development.

