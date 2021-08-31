University of Sydney Professor and Rheumatology Researcher David Hunter Joins Rapid Nutrition Scientific Advisory Board

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth:ALRPD)(OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life science products with extensive worldwide distribution, …

Ranked as the world's leading expert in osteoarthritis on expertscape.com, Dr. Hunter has researched the effects of obesity on joint pain, making him an ideal addition to the wellness company's board. Dr. Hunter is also a staff specialist at Royal North Shore Hospital.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth:ALRPD) (OTCQB:RPNRF) , a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life science products with extensive worldwide distribution, is pleased to announce the addition of David Hunter to its Advisory Board. Dr. Hunter is a professor of Medicine at the University of Sydney, where he serves as the Florance and Cope Chair of Rheumatology and Chair of Institute of Bone and Joint Research.

"Our scientific team just gained incredible knowledge, experience and gravitas, thanks to the addition of world-renowned professor and osteoarthritis expert Dr. David Hunter," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our board and look forward to sharing his expertise and insight with consumers across the globe."

"I am honored to connect with Rapid Nutrition, a company dedicated to developing high-quality nutrition that is backed by science," said Dr. Hunter, who specializes in the study of arthritis and the impacts of obesity and healthy eating.

Dr. Hunter also serves on the editorial board for Arthritis and Rheumatology, Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, Arthritis Care and Research and is part of the review committee for the American College of Rheumatology, EULAR and OARSI scientific meetings. He has more than 500 peer-reviewed publications in international journals and has co-authored several books. He received the OARSI Clinical Researcher Award in 2019 as well as the Vice-Chancellor's Award for Research Excellence and the Distinguished Professorial Achievement Award at the University of Sydney.

A native of New Zealand and an Australian citizen, he earned his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Master of Sports Medicine at the University of New South Wales. He completed a fellowship in Rheumatology at the Royal Australian College of Physicians, and earned a Master's of Medical Science (Clinical Epidemiology) from the University of Newcastle. He also hosts a "Joint Action" podcast, available on iTunes.