checkAd

University of Sydney Professor and Rheumatology Researcher David Hunter Joins Rapid Nutrition Scientific Advisory Board

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 01:45  |  23   |   |   

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth:ALRPD)(OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life science products with extensive worldwide distribution, …

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth:ALRPD)(OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life science products with extensive worldwide distribution, is pleased to announce the addition of David Hunter to its Advisory Board. Dr. Hunter is a professor of Medicine at the University of Sydney, where he serves as the Florance and Cope Chair of Rheumatology and Chair of Institute of Bone and Joint Research.

Ranked as the world's leading expert in osteoarthritis on expertscape.com, Dr. Hunter has researched the effects of obesity on joint pain, making him an ideal addition to the wellness company's board. Dr. Hunter is also a staff specialist at Royal North Shore Hospital.

"Our scientific team just gained incredible knowledge, experience and gravitas, thanks to the addition of world-renowned professor and osteoarthritis expert Dr. David Hunter," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our board and look forward to sharing his expertise and insight with consumers across the globe."

"I am honored to connect with Rapid Nutrition, a company dedicated to developing high-quality nutrition that is backed by science," said Dr. Hunter, who specializes in the study of arthritis and the impacts of obesity and healthy eating.

Dr. Hunter also serves on the editorial board for Arthritis and Rheumatology, Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, Arthritis Care and Research and is part of the review committee for the American College of Rheumatology, EULAR and OARSI scientific meetings. He has more than 500 peer-reviewed publications in international journals and has co-authored several books. He received the OARSI Clinical Researcher Award in 2019 as well as the Vice-Chancellor's Award for Research Excellence and the Distinguished Professorial Achievement Award at the University of Sydney.

A native of New Zealand and an Australian citizen, he earned his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Master of Sports Medicine at the University of New South Wales. He completed a fellowship in Rheumatology at the Royal Australian College of Physicians, and earned a Master's of Medical Science (Clinical Epidemiology) from the University of Newcastle. He also hosts a "Joint Action" podcast, available on iTunes.

Seite 1 von 2
Rapid Nutrition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

University of Sydney Professor and Rheumatology Researcher David Hunter Joins Rapid Nutrition Scientific Advisory Board SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth:ALRPD)(OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life science products with extensive worldwide distribution, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
Empower Clinics Reports 1,005% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2021
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
SPI Energy Files Design Patent for Solar Retractable Roof in EdisonFuture Electric Pickup
Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments
Silver Elephant: Gibellini Vanadium Project’s PEA Shows 25.4% After Tax IRR At $10/lb V2O5, Capex ...
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Applies for Agricultural Hemp License in Arizona
Silver Elephant’s El Triunfo Grab Samples Assayed Up to 294 g/t Silver, Drilling at Pulacayo ...
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Rapid Nutrition Firms up Balance Sheet with Focused Consolidation Strategy
Accesswire | Analysen