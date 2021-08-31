GPOPlus+ Exits Stealth Mode With Proof of Concept for Disruptive New Group Purchasing Business Model

Over the last year, GPOX has developed a scalable GPO (Group Purchasing Organization or buying group) business model that is able to work across multiple industries. Today, GPOX management believes it has now proven its business model and is ready to scale its operations into multiple industries.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), is excited to announce it exited stealth mode with proof of concept of our GPO business model and is well positioned to begin sharing its story with the investment community.

GPOPlus+ announces a successful showing at ASD Market Week and is ready to begin sharing its story with the Investment Community

To understand the business model of GPOX it is important to understand GPOs.

A Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) is an entity that is created to leverage the purchasing power of a group of businesses (or individuals) to obtain discounts from vendors based on the collective buying power of the GPO members. GPO’s negotiate discounted rates from vendors and service providers, which are then passed on to their members. The first GPOs were established in the early 1900s and were initially set up as buying groups for hospitals and the healthcare industry.

To sum up our business model, GPOX adopted the following mantra:

Aggregate, Negotiate +Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We the purchasing power of our Members. Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

Our Purpose: To create efficient GPOs.

Our Mission: To create value for our GPO Members, partners, suppliers, and Shareholders.

We leverage technology, provide processes, tools, and resources to streamline our GPO operations. When we succeed in our Mission, our Members obtain the highest quality products at the best value in the most efficient manner without undermining our suppliers.

“We are excited to come out of stealth mode and let the world know about GPOX,” said Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX. “We felt we had a great idea with the Group Purchasing concept and wanted to prove the business model while in stealth mode until we felt we had something special and scalable which we believe is now”!

Continuing, Pojunis said, “We build GPOs for industries that are underrepresented, underserved, and fragmented. Unlike traditional GPOs, we have low MOQs (minimum order quantities) which enable small and mid-sized companies to realize better pricing and allows them to be more competitive with larger corporations.”