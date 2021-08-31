checkAd

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Company executes on planned operational and growth initiatives; including core acquisition of BC’s original RNG facility, signing of 20 year offtake for Net Zero Waste Abbotsford RNG expansion and subsequent completion of IPO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (“EverGen'' or the “Company”) (TSXV: EVGN), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. For further information on these results please see the Company’s Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.

Second Quarter Events & Updates

“Our second quarter performance was in line with seasonal expectations for our existing assets, and included the acquisition & integration of Fraser Valley Biogas, an existing RNG facility that we have began to optimize in line with our focused RNG expansion strategy,” said Chase Edgelow, CEO “We continue to optimize efficiencies across all of our operating facilities despite complexities of combining business operations and unprecedented weather circumstances in the quarter. We are also pleased to have executed our 20-year offtake agreement underpinning our RNG expansion project at Net Zero Waste Abbotsford. These milestones bolster our immediate growth potential and enhance our competitive positioning enabling us to show leadership in accelerating build out of renewable gas infrastructure in Canada”.

  • Grew EverGen’s of production and development projects through the acquisition of Western Canada’s first renewable natural gas ("RNG") producing facility, Fraser Valley BioGas Ltd (“FVB”) . The FVB facility currently produces over 80,000 gigajoules of RNG annually – enough to heat 1,000 homes for a year - and has supplied RNG to FortisBC Energy Inc. (“Fortis BC”) for the last decade. FVB combines anaerobic digestion and biogas upgrading to produce RNG, primarily by converting agricultural waste from local dairy farms.        
  • On April 29, 2021 EverGen’s wholly owned subsidiary Net Zero Waste Abbotsford announced it was entering onto a 20-year offtake agreement with FortisBC. Under the agreement, FortisBC will purchase up to 173,000 gigajoules of RNG annually for injection into its natural gas system, upon completion of an anaerobic digester project at EverGen’s existing Net Zero Waste Abbotsford composting and organic processing facility in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Once constructed this project will convert municipal and commercial organic waste into enough energy to meet the needs of more than 1,900 homes.
