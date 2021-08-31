EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Company executes on planned operational and growth initiatives; including core acquisition of BC’s original RNG facility, signing of 20 year offtake for Net Zero Waste Abbotsford RNG expansion and subsequent completion of IPO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (“EverGen'' or the “Company”) (TSXV: EVGN), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. For further information on these results please see the Company’s Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.

