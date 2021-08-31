Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & Earnings Per Share

During the six months ending June 30, 2021, the adjusted net income of the Company was $7,653,255*. Adjusted basic earnings per share were $0.08* and diluted earnings per share were $0.07*.

During the three months ending June 30, 2021, the adjusted net income of the Company was $2,222,180*. Adjusted basic earnings per share was $0.02* and diluted earnings per share was $0.02*.

Issued a special dividend of common shares of its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET) (“ GameOn ”) in May 2021

”) in May 2021 Issued a special dividend of common shares of its portfolio company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (CSE (reserved):VRAR) (“Immersive”) subsequent in August 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation technology companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech, announces it has filed its consolidated condensed interim financial statements and associated management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

"Q2 2021 was another strong quarter for Victory Square in which we achieved a sixth consecutive quarter with positive net income & earnings per share, issued a share dividend, and listed GameOn (CSE:GET). In addition to closing our investment in Stardust Solar Technologies Inc. (“Stardust”), we closed an oversubscribed financing for Immersive, launched DiscreetCare.com and Covalent Network Corporation completed a $10,000,000 USD public sale of their CQT token,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Square.

Financial Highlights for the three months ending June 30, 2021:

the Company ended the quarter with a healthy balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $6,131,231.



Financial Highlights for the six months ending June 30, 2021:

*During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the company had net income from continuing operations of $1,144,572, adjusted for non-cash costs for share based payments of $519,548, and non-controlling interest for the period of $558,060, the adjusted net income of the Company was $2,222,180. Adjusted basic earnings per share was $0.02 and diluted earnings per share was $0.02.