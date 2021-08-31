checkAd

Graycliff Exploration Provides Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 02:25  |  18   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Lees as the non-executive Chairman of the Company's Board of …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Lees as the non-executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Lees, who is currently an elected member of the Company's Board will assume the position in place of Samuel "Kyler" Hardy who has resigned from the Board effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hardy for his service to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Furthermore, Graycliff announces the appointment of Nicholas Konkin to the Company's Board of Directors. Nicholas has extensive business experience with over a decade of developing successful private and public resource and technology start-up's combined with a strong background in wealth management and investor relations spanning resources, technology, and medical services.

Mr. Konkin is currently Vice President of Corporate Development for Grove Corporate Services, a Toronto-based firm specializing in full-service aftermarket support for public and private companies, including providing stock exchange listing services.

"As we continue to work through a busy and successful exploration campaign, we look forward to working with David and welcome Nick to the board," stated President and CEO, James Macintosh.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff's Baldwin Project is adjacent to the east and is comprised of 68 claims covering 1,500 hectares.

For more information, contact investor relations at investors@graycliffexploration.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Macintosh
President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Graycliff Exploration Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662122/Graycliff-Exploration-Provides-Corpo ...

Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Graycliff Exploration Provides Corporate Update TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Lees as the non-executive Chairman of the Company's Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
Empower Clinics Reports 1,005% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2021
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
SPI Energy Files Design Patent for Solar Retractable Roof in EdisonFuture Electric Pickup
Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments
Silver Elephant: Gibellini Vanadium Project’s PEA Shows 25.4% After Tax IRR At $10/lb V2O5, Capex ...
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Applies for Agricultural Hemp License in Arizona
Silver Elephant’s El Triunfo Grab Samples Assayed Up to 294 g/t Silver, Drilling at Pulacayo ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21Idaho Champion Gold Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen
12.08.21Graycliff Exploration Expands Near Surface High-Grade Interval in Hole 8 to 16.37g/t Gold Over 16.0 Metres
Accesswire | Analysen