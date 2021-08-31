Graycliff Exploration Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Lees as the non-executive Chairman of the Company's Board of …

Mr. Lees, who is currently an elected member of the Company's Board will assume the position in place of Samuel "Kyler" Hardy who has resigned from the Board effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hardy for his service to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the " Company " or " Graycliff ") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF) (FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Lees as the non-executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

Furthermore, Graycliff announces the appointment of Nicholas Konkin to the Company's Board of Directors. Nicholas has extensive business experience with over a decade of developing successful private and public resource and technology start-up's combined with a strong background in wealth management and investor relations spanning resources, technology, and medical services.

Mr. Konkin is currently Vice President of Corporate Development for Grove Corporate Services, a Toronto-based firm specializing in full-service aftermarket support for public and private companies, including providing stock exchange listing services.

"As we continue to work through a busy and successful exploration campaign, we look forward to working with David and welcome Nick to the board," stated President and CEO, James Macintosh.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff's Baldwin Project is adjacent to the east and is comprised of 68 claims covering 1,500 hectares.

For more information, contact investor relations at investors@graycliffexploration.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Macintosh

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Graycliff Exploration Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com: