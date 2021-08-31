Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSX.V:YFI) (OTC Pink:KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce its audited financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended April 30, 2021, which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company fiscal year-end is April 30, 2021.

“In 2021, we focused on fewer, more targeted strategic initiatives. Achieving two key milestones -- a successful proof of concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider and completing multiple, oversubscribed private placements – put us on a stronger trajectory exiting the year,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “We’re pleased with our progress over a challenging year and are looking forward to building on the momentum.”