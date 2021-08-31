checkAd

Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta Materials Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces it has filed and mailed its management information circular (the "Information Circular") and related meeting and proxy materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for the special meeting of the securityholders of the Company (the "Securityholders") to be held virtually on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time ) (the "Meeting").

The purpose of the Meeting is to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass a special resolution, with or without variation (the "Arrangement Resolution"), approving the previously announced transaction pursuant to which Meta Materials Inc. ("META") will indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). The Information Circular contains a detailed description of the Arrangement and other information relating to the Company and META.

On August 25, 2021, the Company obtained an interim order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court”), which, among other things, authorizes the calling and holding of the Meeting, stipulates the dissent rights granted to the shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”), and specifies certain other matters relating to the conduct of the Meeting. The granting of the interim order is a condition precedent to the completion of the Arrangement in addition to a final order of the Court concluding as to the substantive and procedural fairness and reasonableness of the Arrangement at a hearing to be held following the Meeting, in the event the Securityholders approve the Arrangement. In accordance with the interim order, the Meeting Materials have been mailed to the Securityholders and are also available on the Company's website at https://www.nanosecurity.ca/shareholder-meeting-materials/ and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

