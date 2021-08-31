checkAd

Red White & Bloom Brands Reports Q2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 04:40  |  43   |   |   

- $58.5 million in Adjusted Sales,1 for first six months of 2021 -
- Q2 revenue increased 13% over Q1 2021 -
- Reduced short term obligations through repayment of approximately US$18 million of debt and restructuring of over US$20 Million into long term debt -

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is pleased to report select second quarter (Q2, 2021) financial results and subsequent events. The Company will be filing its Q2 2021 financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) today.

Brad Rogers, Chairman & CEO commented, “We continue to make great strides with our branded products and see momentum in Q2, which has teed up Q3 nicely, and will translate into a strong second half. In Florida, after closing the acquisition at the end of April, we have made strategic investments that are allowing us to quickly ramp up capacity as well as complete construction for new store openings before the end of 2021.

“Under IFRS, revenue for the second quarter was up 13% over the first quarter of this year. Even with the growth in recognized revenue, it's important to note that in the second quarter, there were a number of significant raw material inventory purchases made to support growth for Q3 and in anticipation of new branded product line launches; we want to point out that, under IFRS, these purchases reduced recognized revenue for PV in Michigan. We continue to present the Adjusted Sales to assist investors in understanding the growth and demand for our brands in the US cannabis market.

“The second quarter does not include any operating results from our investee in Michigan. As previously mentioned, we are completing our revised asset purchase of our Michigan investee to bring their revenue as well as adjusted sales into IFRS revenue format before the end of this current quarter. Once those are complete, and the expansion of our Florida operations come on stream, we expect to see strong quarterly results reported for the Company going forward.”

Q2 Highlights

  • RWB received Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use approval and closed on the acquisition of Acreage Florida, which is licensed to operate medical marijuana dispensaries, a processing facility, and a cultivation facility in the state of Florida. The transaction included a 114,000 SF facility for cultivation and a 4,000 SF freestanding administrative office building located on 15 acres in Sanderson Florida.
  • Secured 30 double wide fully enclosed cultivation pods that collectively provide approximately 19,000 square feet of turn-key cultivation space, with 14,400 square feet of canopy capable of producing in excess of 7,000lbs of flower annually, as well as thousands of pounds of trim and shipped them to Florida.
  • RWB completed the more comprehensive portion of Michigan’s two-step application process, or “prequalification”, for medical marijuana licensing through a wholly owned operating subsidiary, RWB Michigan, LLC.
  • Completed US$52 million in financing transactions and retired US$7.7 million of debt.
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Red White & Bloom Brands Reports Q2 2021 - $58.5 million in Adjusted Sales,1 for first six months of 2021 -- Q2 revenue increased 13% over Q1 2021 -- Reduced short term obligations through repayment of approximately US$18 million of debt and restructuring of over US$20 Million into long …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
American Ultimate Disc League Teams Up With DraftKings for Free-to-Play Pools Integration and ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...