COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2021 Interim Results Industry and Finance Integration Achieves Synergy Significant Growth Scored in 1H21 Results
HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "COSCO SHIPPING Development") (SSE:601866)(HKEX:2866) is pleased to announce the consolidated results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the "Period") today. In the first half of the year, the Company recorded a total operating revenue of RMB12.919 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 201.7%; net profit attribute to owners of the parent recorded RMB2.420 billion. Basic earnings per share was RMB0.1980.
As the domestic prevention and control of the pandemic has been improved, the Chinese economy has been gradually recovering. The new development pattern, in which the major domestic cycles play the main role and both domestic and international cycles reinforce each other, is accelerating in formulation. The global container shipping trade recorded a strong rebound, and the prosperity of shipping and logistics industry chain continued to improve. COSCO SHIPPING Development has been actively studying the market and expediting the construction of new development pattern.
Leasing business segment built on the integration of industry and finance to achieve a win-win industrial chain
In the first half of the year, the operating revenue of shipping and industry-related leasing business of the Company was RMB2.753 billion. The revenue of vessel leasing business reached RMB964 million. The Company centered on the strategy of "Integration of Industry and Finance, Promoting Production with Finance" to optimize both internal and external performance and promote the integrated business within the Group. Meanwhile, the Company actively distributed large transportation business and steadily expanded external ship projects. The revenue from leasing, management and sale of containers amounted to RMB1.788 billion. The Company has actively promoted the combination of leasing and manufacturing, optimized the structure of leasing period, and has achieved a significant increase in revenue. Meanwhile, the Company has further enriched the leasing products, developed special container and reefer container business to improve the overall profit growth. In other leasing business, the Company successfully introduced external strategic investors and achieved a major breakthrough in equity diversification and mixed ownership reform.
