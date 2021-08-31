checkAd

EQS-Adhoc PIERER Mobility AG: First half-year of 2021 - On track for 11th record year

PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
PIERER Mobility AG: First half-year of 2021 - On track for 11th record year

31-Aug-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Wels, August 31, 2021

PIERER Mobility AG: First half-year of 2021
On track for 11th record year
 

  • Revenue: € 1,078.0 million
    • +80% vs. H1 2020; +43% vs. H1 2019
  • EBIT: € 102.6 million; H1 2020: € 1.7 million
  • Unit sales: 215,646 motorcycles and e-bikes; H1 2020: 124,682 units
    • motorcycles: 176,045 +95% vs. H1 2020; e-bikes: 39,601 +15% vs. H1 2020
  • Increase of 559 employees to 4,888 compared to first half of 2020
  • Joint venture founded with MAXCOM for e-bike production in Bulgaria
  • Guidance 2021


Revenue, unit sales and earnings in the first half of 2021

Driven by the high global demand for powered two-wheelers (PTWs), the PIERER Mobility Group generated record sales and revenue in the first half of the 2021 financial year. In this period, group revenue of EUR 1,078.0 million (previous year: EUR 600.0 million) was generated, which represents an increase of 80% compared to the same period of the previous year. The operating result (EBIT) of EUR 102.6 million in the first half of 2021 is significantly above the previous year's result of EUR 1.7 million.

In the first half of 2021, PIERER Mobility AG sold a total of 176,045 motorcycles of the KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS brands worldwide, taking into account the motorcycles sold via its Indian partner Bajaj (previous year: 90,331), almost doubling sales compared to the first half of 2020 (+95%). Furthermore, a total of 53,378 units were sold through the bicycle and e-bike division (+25%), which have been established very successfully. Of these, 39,601 were e-bikes and 13,777 were non e-bikes under the R RAYMON, HUSQVARNA and GASGAS brands.

Wertpapier


