EQS-Adhoc TX Group, Ringier, La Mobilière and General Atlantic form joint venture to create leading digital marketplace group

TX Group, Ringier, La Mobilière and General Atlantic form joint venture to create leading digital marketplace group

The merger of TX Markets and Scout24 Schweiz's online marketplaces will form a leading Swiss group spanning the real estate, vehicle, financial services and general marketplace sectors. The joint venture will create one of the largest digital companies in Switzerland. All involved parties will hold minority interests in the joint venture. The independent group will pursue the medium-term goal of going public. 

Zurich, 31 August 2021 - The TX Group will bring the TX Markets platforms Ricardo, tutti.ch, Homegate and Car For You to the new joint venture. Ringier and La Mobilière will provide the Scout24 Schweiz Group, which operates the platforms ImmoScout24, AutoScout24, MotoScout24, FinanceScout24 and anibis.ch. General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity investor, will serve as the fourth partner in the venture, supporting the group with its many years of international expertise in the field of digital marketplaces.

Lothar Lanz will serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the new, independent company. The experienced finance and digital expert is currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Home24 SE, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TAG Immobilien AG and a member of the Supervisory Board of Dermapharm SE. He has also served on the Supervisory Boards of Zalando SE (Chairman) and Axel Springer SE. Previously, he was the long-time Finance Director of ProSiebenSat 1 Media.

Joern Nikolay, Olivier Rihs, Michèle Rodoni, Pietro Supino and Marc Walder will join the Board of Directors of the new joint venture.
 
Gilles Despas, currently CEO of the Scout24 Schweiz Group, will serve as CEO of the new joint venture. Despas was previously Chief Digital Officer and Group Chief Marketing Officer of Thomas Cook in London, and formerly served as Managing Director and CEO of Ebookers and HolidayCheck.

