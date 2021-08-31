Jungfraubahn Holding AG: The Jungfraubahn Group increases positive EBITDA in the first half of the year

checkAd

Press Release Jungfraubahn Holding AG Tuesday, 31 August 2021
 

Though the Jungfrau Railway Group saw some positive developments in the first half of 2021, the period was still overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic and the associated restrictions. In the first half of the year, 137,400 visitors travelled to Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe. That is 36.6% more than in the corresponding period in the previous year, which had been affected by the lockdown and an almost three-month closure of all tourist railways. The loss amounts to CHF 9.8 million (2020: loss of CHF 11.5 million). Despite the challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the Jungfrau Railway Group again generated positive EBITDA of CHF 10.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 77%. From the current perspective, the company expects again positive EBITDA for the year 2021 as a whole.

Despite the crisis, the company stands on a solid foundation and even after the completion of the V-Cableway project, the company boasts a very high equity ratio of 72.4%. As has always been the case, it is important to maintain a sound balance between the optimum deployment of resources and the greatly fluctuating demand. For this reason, the Jungfrau Railway Group made use of short-term planning, with regard to both the deployment of staff and rolling stock. The Jungfrau Railway Group continues to use short-time work as an instrument. Despite the challenging situation, the Jungfrau Railway Group has been able to perpetuate a good, broad offer for the benefit of the entire Jungfrau region. This strategy will continue to be employed.

