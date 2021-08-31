EQS-Adhoc HSO Fund - Expands total fund assets to over CHF 220 million in the first half of 2021
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate
Press release August 31, 2021
- Significantly oversubscribed capital increase and expansion of investor base in the first half of 2021
- Purchase of five attractive properties for commercial use in Pratteln/BL
- Real estate portfolio expanded by 76% to CHF 194.2 million
- Target rental income (annualized) of CHF 11.4 million as of June 30, 2021
- Net income more than quadrupled to CHF 3.1 million compared to the first half of 2020
- Total fund assets doubled compared to year-end 2020 to CHF 220.7 million
- High occupancy rate of 95.9% and WAULT of 7.7 years as of June 30, 2021
Net asset value per share of CHF 115.52 as of June 30, 2021
Details on the first half year 2021
In June 2021, the Fund management company successfully carried out a capital increase of CHF 27.7 million for the HSO Fund and increased the real estate portfolio by more than three quarters to a value of CHF 194.2 million through the purchase of five properties in Pratteln/BL (31.12.2020: CHF 110.3 million; 30.06.2020: CHF 51.1 million).
As of June 30, 2021, the annual target rental income of the real estate portfolio amounted to CHF 11.4 million (30.06.2020: CHF 3.6 million). The occupancy rate remained at a very high level of 95.9% (31.12.2020: 99.0%; 30.06.2020: 98.2%). The fund has various long-term leases with key anchor tenants. Weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT)* as of June 30, 2021 was 7.7 years (12/31/2020: 8.3 years; 06/30/2020: 6.9 years).
