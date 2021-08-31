checkAd

EQS-Adhoc HSO Fund - Expands total fund assets to over CHF 220 million in the first half of 2021

HSO Fund - Expands total fund assets to over CHF 220 million in the first half of 2021

Press release August 31, 2021

  • Significantly oversubscribed capital increase and expansion of investor base in the first half of 2021
  • Purchase of five attractive properties for commercial use in Pratteln/BL
  • Real estate portfolio expanded by 76% to CHF 194.2 million
  • Target rental income (annualized) of CHF 11.4 million as of June 30, 2021
  • Net income more than quadrupled to CHF 3.1 million compared to the first half of 2020
  • Total fund assets doubled compared to year-end 2020 to CHF 220.7 million
  • High occupancy rate of 95.9% and WAULT of 7.7 years as of June 30, 2021
  • Net asset value per share of CHF 115.52 as of June 30, 2021

     

Details on the first half year 2021

In June 2021, the Fund management company successfully carried out a capital increase of CHF 27.7 million for the HSO Fund and increased the real estate portfolio by more than three quarters to a value of CHF 194.2 million through the purchase of five properties in Pratteln/BL (31.12.2020: CHF 110.3 million; 30.06.2020: CHF 51.1 million).

As of June 30, 2021, the annual target rental income of the real estate portfolio amounted to CHF 11.4 million (30.06.2020: CHF 3.6 million). The occupancy rate remained at a very high level of 95.9% (31.12.2020: 99.0%; 30.06.2020: 98.2%). The fund has various long-term leases with key anchor tenants. Weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT)* as of June 30, 2021 was 7.7 years (12/31/2020: 8.3 years; 06/30/2020: 6.9 years).

