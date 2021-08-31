Everfuel to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Fuel Cells Developed by TECO 2030

LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / TECO 2030 has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the leading European hydrogen supplier Everfuel for the delivery of green hydrogen to fuel its fuel cells and fuel cell generators. This …

LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / TECO 2030 has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the leading European hydrogen supplier Everfuel for the delivery of green hydrogen to fuel its fuel cells and fuel cell generators. This will enable decarbonisation of hard-to-decarbonise areas, such as construction sites.

As part of the agreement, the companies will develop solutions enabling Everfuel to distribute and deliver green hydrogen to sites where TECO 2030's hydrogen fuel cell power generators are located, or to ships, vehicles or equipment with TECO 2030's fuel cell technology installed.

TECO 2030 and Everfuel will focus particularly on exploring the possibility of providing decentralised power supply for off-grid construction projects in areas where Everfuel has available hydrogen capacity and infrastructure.

Will enable a switch away from diesel generators

The cooperation between the two companies will enable construction sites with no available grid connection to lower their climate footprint and reduce emissions by switching from diesel generators to zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell generators.

By doing so, they will be able to charge their electric diggers and other electric construction equipment emissions-free.

Diesel generators cause greenhouse gas emissions and pollution and are often used to produce electricity when there is no available connection to a power grid, such as at construction sites in areas with limited grid capacity.

The cooperation between TECO 2030 and Everfuel will also enable other projects that use equipment and machines that need electricity, and that are located in areas with insufficient grid capacity, to cut their emissions to zero.

Green hydrogen

"We are very excited about our new cooperation with Everfuel because it means that we will soon be able to offer our customers easy access to green hydrogen to fuel our fuel cells in areas that are difficult to decarbonise," says Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA.

"Due to our new cooperation with Everfuel, many construction sites and other projects and activities that use diesel generators will now be able to reduce their climate footprint by switching to emissions-free fuel cell generators," Enger says.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced with renewable energy such as electricity from hydropower plants, wind turbines and solar panels. When applications or vehicles replace their traditional combustion engines running on fossil fuels with fuel cells fuelled by green hydrogen, they can become completely emissions-free.