Ackermans H1 Net Income Triples; Sees Strong Results for Second Half as Well

(PLX AI) – Ackermans half year net income EUR 166 million vs EUR 56 million same period last year.

Half year revenue EUR 1,939 million

All divisions of the AvH group contributed to this huge improvement of the results, company says

Strong results are expected for the second half of the year as well, putting the profit for the full year (before capital gains) on course for a record level, company says

Record order backlog at DEME and record inflows at banks

