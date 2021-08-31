Adler Group S.A. raises Guidance for FY 2021 underpinned by strong operational and financial performance

Adler Group S.A. raises Guidance for FY 2021 underpinned by strong operational and financial performance 31.08.2021

- Management increases FY 2021 Guidance with NRI target of €340-345m and FFO 1 target of €135-140m. Dividend to increase from €0.46/share paid over 2020 to €0.57-€0.60/share thanks to the anticipated increase in FFO - implying dividend growth of c.27%

- Strong performance across yielding portfolio through sector leading like-for-like ("LFL") rental growth of +4.3% YoY, fuelling LFL fair value uplift of +6.4% YoY

- Significant progress on non-strategic assets disposals with a volume of €503m YTD

- Following successful completion of €2.5bn refinancing in H1 2020, debt KPIs further improved bringing average cost of debt to 2.1%

- Strong ESG rating ranking Adler Group within the top 5% of real estate companies globally



Berlin, 31 August 2021 - Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") has made a promising start to the new financial year with a strong and sector leading performance of its yielding portfolio, with LFL rental growth of +4.3% and LFL portfolio valuations uplift of +6.4%, alongside a successful capital rotation of c.€503m of non-strategic asset disposals YTD.

Management is increasing Guidance for the FY 2021, with a new Net Rental Income target of €340-345m and FFO 1 target of €135-140m whilst adding additional KPIs to the Guidance on the back of better than expected operational performance of the overall portfolio as well as stronger demand for its non-strategic development assets.

Maximilian Rienecker and Thierry Beaudemoulin, Co-CEOs of the Adler Group, explain: "We are very pleased that our strategic repositioning and M&A integration efforts are beginning to bear fruits and, supported by a strong market environment, we expect a correspondingly positive further development for the second half of 2021."