Adler Group S.A. raises Guidance for FY 2021 underpinned by strong operational and financial performance

DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Adler Group S.A. raises Guidance for FY 2021 underpinned by strong operational and financial performance

31.08.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Group S.A. raises Guidance for FY 2021 underpinned by strong operational and financial performance

- Management increases FY 2021 Guidance with NRI target of €340-345m and FFO 1 target of €135-140m. Dividend to increase from €0.46/share paid over 2020 to €0.57-€0.60/share thanks to the anticipated increase in FFO - implying dividend growth of c.27%

- Strong performance across yielding portfolio through sector leading like-for-like ("LFL") rental growth of +4.3% YoY, fuelling LFL fair value uplift of +6.4% YoY

- Significant progress on non-strategic assets disposals with a volume of €503m YTD

- Following successful completion of €2.5bn refinancing in H1 2020, debt KPIs further improved bringing average cost of debt to 2.1%

- Strong ESG rating ranking Adler Group within the top 5% of real estate companies globally


Berlin, 31 August 2021 - Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") has made a promising start to the new financial year with a strong and sector leading performance of its yielding portfolio, with LFL rental growth of +4.3% and LFL portfolio valuations uplift of +6.4%, alongside a successful capital rotation of c.€503m of non-strategic asset disposals YTD.

Management is increasing Guidance for the FY 2021, with a new Net Rental Income target of €340-345m and FFO 1 target of €135-140m whilst adding additional KPIs to the Guidance on the back of better than expected operational performance of the overall portfolio as well as stronger demand for its non-strategic development assets.

Maximilian Rienecker and Thierry Beaudemoulin, Co-CEOs of the Adler Group, explain: "We are very pleased that our strategic repositioning and M&A integration efforts are beginning to bear fruits and, supported by a strong market environment, we expect a correspondingly positive further development for the second half of 2021."

