EQS-News Relief Reports that U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a New Finding from Aviptadil Phase 2b/3 Trial Demonstrating Clinically Significant Relief from Respiratory Distress in Critical COVID-19

Relief Reports that U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a New Finding from Aviptadil Phase 2b/3 Trial Demonstrating Clinically Significant Relief from Respiratory Distress in Critical COVID-19

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a New Finding from the ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial Demonstrating Clinically Significant Relief from Respiratory Distress in Critical COVID-19

Geneva, Switzerland, August 31, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a press release announcing an additional finding in its phase 2b/3 clinical trial investigating ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) for the treatment of patients with acute Respiratory Failure due to Critical COVID-19. According to the press release, the new analysis shows that patients treated with ZYESAMI demonstrated improvement in blood oxygen, indicative of improved lung function, within a day of starting treatment. This latest analysis also appears to support NRx's plan to submit an application for Breakthrough Therapy Designation to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for this indication. Relief believes that, if granted, this could confer Priority Review to the aviptadil New Drug Application, when submitted. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy,

