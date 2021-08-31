checkAd

F-Secure evaluates strategic options to enable capturing growth opportunities in all businesses and issues mid-term financial targets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 07:00  |  13   |   |   

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 31 August 2021, at 8.00 EEST

F-Secure evaluates strategic options to enable capturing growth opportunities in all businesses and issues mid-term financial targets

F-Secure evaluates strategic options to enable capturing growth opportunities in all businesses. The Board of Directors has decided to carry out a review and evaluation of different strategic options including a possible listing of the consumer security business of F-Secure on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Stock Exchange. The review and evaluation process will be carried out by the end of H1/2022.

“We have good growth opportunities in all three businesses and we are considering options to ensure adequate resources to develop them all”, says Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO.

F-Secure has renewed its strategy and issues mid-term financial targets. The company’s new vision and growth drivers of different businesses will be presented at Capital Markets Day later today.

“We operate in three growing markets where the fast-changing digitalized world creates new opportunities. These three markets require different playbooks. Our business security software focuses on the mid-market segment through an extensive partner network, whereas the enterprise customers are served directly by our outcome-based solution portfolio that includes Managed Detection and Response, and consulting. In consumer security, F-Secure is now aiming for growth while partnering with service providers which represent the primary go-to-market model“, says Hintikka.

The mid-term financial targets derived from the strategy of F-Secure Corporation are:

  • Revenue from corporate security products to grow at a double-digit rate
  • Revenue from cyber security consulting to grow at a high single-digit rate
  • Revenue from consumer security to grow at a mid-single-digit rate
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin improving towards 20%

F-Secure’s financial targets are mid-term ambitions and should not be viewed as an outlook for the ongoing fiscal year 2021. F-Secure’s financial outlook for 2021 remains unchanged.

The Capital Markets Day webcast can be accessed at https://f-secure.videosync.fi/2021-08-31-cmd/register. Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal. The company will publish a recording of the presentations after the event on their website at https://www.f-secure.com/en/investors.

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

F-Secure evaluates strategic options to enable capturing growth opportunities in all businesses and issues mid-term financial targets F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 31 August 2021, at 8.00 EEST F-Secure evaluates strategic options to enable capturing growth opportunities in all businesses and issues mid-term financial targets F-Secure evaluates strategic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...