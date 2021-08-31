Executives acquire a 1.16% long term interest in IBA

checkAd

Immediate Release – August 31st, 2021

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, August 31st, 2021 07:00AM (CET)

Investment in IBA shares by IBA executives

As part of its plans to facilitate long term employee shareholding, IBA has sold shares held by its subsidiary IBA Investments SC to a company formed by several executives.

Specifically, a few dozen executives across the group came together within an independent company, IB Anchorage SRL, which purchased 348.530 IBA shares held by IBA Investments SC (a 100% indirect subsidiary of IBA SA) at the last closing price of 17.00 EUR/share on Euronext Brussels for a total consideration of 5,925,010 EUR. IB Anchorage has committed to hold the shares for a minimum of 6 years.

IBA executives thus confirm their alignment with the company’s long-term strategy and their confidence in the value creation potential of the group for the benefit of all of its stakeholders.  

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree implementing the Code of Companies and Associations, IBA announces that IBA Investments SC, one of its subsidiaries, sold IBA shares to IB Anchorage SRL (in which IBA has no ownership), as follows:

Following the transaction, IBA Investments SC holds 51,973 IBA shares, representing 0.17% of the total number of shares issued by IBA.

To the knowledge of IBA, IB Anchorage SRL holds a total of 348,530 IBA shares, representing 1.16% of the total number of shares issued by IBA.

In accordance with Article 8:4 of the above-mentioned Royal Decree and in the framework of this transaction, IBA Investments SC announces that it has acquired a right of pledge on the above-mentioned shares, which is assimilated to an acquisition of own shares in accordance with article 7:226 of the Code of Companies and Associations.

“The Board and I are delighted to see this strong commitment of executives from all geographies and business units”, says Chairman Pierre Mottet. “This initiative demonstrates their long-term attachment to the vision and values of the company. IBA will continue to explore options to favor employee shareholding as part of the stakeholder approach of the company, as recently illustrated by its B-Corp certification.”

Investor Relations

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

investorrelations@iba-group.com

+32 10 47 58 90

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at : www.iba-worldwide.com

