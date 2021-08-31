checkAd

Ackermans & van Haaren Half-year results 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 07:00  |  15   |   |   

Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,


  • Ackermans & van Haaren realised an impressive net profit of 166 million euros over the first six months of 2021 (H1 2020: 56 million euros).
  • All divisions of the AvH group contributed to this huge improvement of the results. 
  • Strong results are expected for the second half of the year as well, putting the profit for the full year (before capital gains) on course for a record level.


“I am extremely proud of the resilience that our companies have shown in these still volatile post-COVID times.

Thanks to a record order backlog at DEME and record inflows at our banks Delen Private Bank and Bank J.Van Breda & C°, the group is well on course for a record result (excluding capital gains) over the full financial year 2021. An extraordinary strong performance! AvH also wants to have the group’s underlying value better appreciated by the market through greater focus and transparency: the combined figures of Delen and Van Breda show a private banking group that is an outperformer in its market on all ratios. The contribution of Extensa to Leasinvest should also enhance the fair value of our real estate activities.

AvH intends to carry on along the same lines in the second half of 2021, and will continue to actively consider new sustainable investment opportunities.”

Jan Suykens, CEO - Chairman of the executive committee


You can watch the video message of Jan Suykens, CEO of Ackermans & van Haaren, about the half-year results on our website or read our press release via the link below.


Best regards


Ackermans & van Haaren


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ackermans & van Haaren Half-year results 2021 Dear shareholder, Dear Madam, Dear Sir, Ackermans & van Haaren realised an impressive net profit of 166 million euros over the first six months of 2021 (H1 2020: 56 million euros).All divisions of the AvH group contributed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...