WISeKey Joins Forces with Polygon, a Full-Stack Ethereum Scaling Solution to Offer Trusted NFT Solutions to the Masses

31.08.2021   

WISeKey Joins Forces with Polygon, a Full-Stack Ethereum Scaling Solution to Offer Trusted NFT Solutions to the Masses

GENEVA / New York – August 31, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced it has joined forces with Polygon, to offer Trusted NFTs solution to masses with the launch of WISe.ART NFT platform in September 2021. Polygon is a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, as well as for networking Ethereum-compatible blockchains.  The Ethereum ecosystem has been eagerly awaiting the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrade to potentially improve the network’s scalability issues.  

Polygon has become the blockchain of choice for NFTs, NFT marketplaces, and blockchain games. Its ultra-low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism makes Polygon a more practical option for activities such as minting and trading NFTs. Polygon Studios, the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon already works with most today's top blockchain-based Web 3.0 games and NFT projects, including Decentraland, Opensea, Sandbox, Somnium Space, Decentral Games, and has 6x more gaming and NFT Dapps than any other chains outside of Ethereum main chain at around 300+ gaming and NFT Dapps.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey noted, “We are thrilled to cooperate with Polygon to commercially launch our Trusted NFTs solution.  WISe.Art is a fully-fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, has the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labeling options, and special NFT designs. The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. The NFT platform is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process.”  

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon said, “We are delighted that WISeKey has selected Polygon for the commercial launch of their Trusted NFTs solution. Their high-value NFTs, designed to test the appetite of the art and collectible community requires someone like Polygon, whose ultra-low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism are essential in meeting the demands of WISeKey's high-volume marketplace.”

