Innofactor updates its strategy to support growth

Innofactor Plc Press Release August 31, 2021, at 8:00 Finnish time

The Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc has decided to renew its strategy to support growth even more strongly. In our strategy work, we have defined areas in which we see the strongest growth potential regarding our business and Microsoft’s solution offering. Innofactor tightens its offering according to the new growth areas:

  • Digital Services
  • Business Solutions
  • Information and Case Management
  • Data and Analytics
  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Cybersecurity

At the same time the Board of Directors also decided to change the Finnish organization to correspond the growth areas of the new strategy. As of October 1, 2021, there are the following six business units in Finland:

  • Digital Services, led by Heikki Kukkonen
  • Business Solutions, led by Jyrki Vepsäläinen
  • Information and Case Management, led by Sami Ensio (acting)
  • Data and Analytics, the head of the unit will be nominated during September
  • Cloud Infrastructure, the head of the unit will be nominated during September
  • Cybersecurity Solutions, led by Jarno Limnéll

The business unit leaders are members of Innofactor’s Finnish leadership team. There is no need for personnel reduction due to the organizational change. Innofactor aims to recruit a significant number of new professionals to the new business units.

“The Microsoft ecosystem is growing rapidly in areas like security, data and cloud infrastructure. In order to better answer our customers' needs and address the growth opportunities in our industry, we have established Data and Analytics, Cloud Infrastructure and Cybersecurity as separate solutions areas in the Nordics and as independent business units in Finland. A skilled and motivated staff is a key driver for growth, and we are constantly looking for new growth-hungry members to our team," says Sami Ensio, Innofactor’s CEO.

Innofactor’s strategy can be found here.

Further information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Puh. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in the commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016–2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


 

 

 





