Orphazyme reports business highlights and financial results in Interim Report First Half 2021

“We remain steadfast in our belief that arimoclomol holds significant potential for people living with NPC and we remain committed to pursuing a path to regulatory approval in Europe and the United States," said Christophe Bourdon, Chief Executive Officer of Orphazyme. "While maintaining our patients on the Early Access Programs across key countries, we have executed on our restructuring plan, enabling significant cost savings to the company and are pursuing approval for arimoclomol. In the fourth quarter of 2021, we expect a CHMP opinion from EMA on arimoclomol and expect to provide further detail on our path forward in the US following the conclusion of a Type A meeting with the FDA. We are assessing different possibilities for obtaining additional funding to sustain operations in 2022 and beyond".

Pipeline Updates First Half 2021