Sequana Medical Appoints Jackie Fielding, Former Medtronic VP, to its Board of Directors

31.08.2021   

GHENT, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the “Company”), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that it has appointed Jackie Fielding, a former Vice President of Medtronic with more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective as of 1 September 2021 upon approval by the Board of Directors. She replaces Jason Hannon who is stepping down from the Board of Directors due to his return to California. The appointment of Ms. Fielding will be submitted for confirmation to the Company’s next General Meeting of Shareholders.

“We are delighted to welcome Jackie Fielding to our Board of Directors,” said Pierre Chauvineau, Chairman of the Board at Sequana Medical. “Her extensive experience in the development and commercialisation of innovative medical devices and as a board member in both the corporate and public sectors will be invaluable as we progress the development of alfapump and alfapump DSR, seeking to transform the care of liver disease and heart failure. We thank Jason for his tremendous contributions and wish him well with his return to California.”

Ms. Fielding spent 28 years with Medtronic, most recently as Vice President UK / Ireland, where she was responsible for more than 700 staff and revenue of approximately $750 million. She held a number of external posts alongside her role at Medtronic, including Chair of the BCIA (British Cardiovascular Intervention Association) and council member of the BCIS (British Cardiovascular Intervention Society).

In 2010, she was elected to the Board of Directors of ABHI (Association of British HealthTech Industries) and in 2015 was appointed Vice Chair. Ms. Fielding has worked with the UK’s NHS (National Health Service) Clinical Entrepreneur programme and was a member of the Ministerial Medical Technology Strategy Group. She is Non-Executive Director on the Boards of UK’s NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence), 3D Life Prints and Northumbria Primary Care, of which she is also Chair.

“I look forward to working with the Sequana Medical Board of Directors and Management Team,” said Ms. Fielding. “I believe that their alfapump and Direct Sodium Removal technologies have the potential to transform the care of diuretic-resistant fluid overload, and look forward to contributing my experience and knowledge to the success of the Company.”

