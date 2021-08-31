PCI Biotech first half-year 2021 interim results

fima Chem *The implementation of the amended protocol and the opening of Asian sites provided increased screening and enrolment to RELEASE in Q1, but the activity declined significantly in Q2 with only three patients included. The expected timeline for the interim analysis for potential accelerated approval is revised to 2H 2023

*Recruitment in Q3 started stronger with four patients included in July and the company continues to focus on enrolment of patients into the RELEASE study, with the emphasis on regular trial management, including overall performance evaluation and site replacement

*First US patient enrolled in the RELEASE study

*Orphan drug designation granted in South Korea

fimaVacc

*Successful Phase I vaccination proof of concept study published in the high impact immunology journal, Frontiers in Immunology, demonstrating that fimaVacc enhances the immune response to peptide- and protein-based vaccines in healthy volunteers

*US patent granted for the use of fimaVacc in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors

fimaNAc

*Encouraging data on enhanced delivery of mRNA for various medical applications was presented at the UK based 12th Annual RNA Therapeutics Virtual Conference

*Established extensive research collaboration with the South Korean company OliX Pharmaceuticals, a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics

Corporate

*Significantly strengthening the organisation with three highly skilled individuals; an experienced operational leader for RELEASE, and two key employees within clinical science and business development focusing on fimaVacc and fimaNAc

Per Walday, CEO of PCI Biotech, comments: “The organisation has been focused on the implementation of all the initiatives to recoup delays to the RELEASE study inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic. On the positive side, South Korea has contributed strongly to the recruitment in 2021. Asia is a region with higher prevalence of bile duct cancer and South Korea is a key market in this region. The granting of orphan drug designation for fimaporfin in South Korea was an important step in the development of fimaChem for bile duct cancer and a recognition of the therapeutic benefits we seek to bring to the patients. The pandemic situation is however still fluid in 2021 and we have seen fluctuating recruitment this year, which unfortunately means that we need to revise our estimated timelines. The situation is expected to improve as the vaccination rates increase going forward. We are fully focused on optimal study performance and progress, with attention to site performance and proactive management of study specific risks. The focused efforts needed for RELEASE during the pandemic has unfortunately reduced available resources for fimaVacc and fimaNAc. We have strong confidence in the commercial potential of all our programmes and have therefore strengthened the organisation significantly, with three highly skilled employees that will play key roles in driving the progress of all programmes. For fimaVacc, the US patent granted for the use in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI’s) provides important intellectual property for the further development of this programme. Increasing the response rates to ICI's is a main priority in the pharma industry and therapeutic cancer vaccination is a rational approach to this aim, with well-suited characteristics of the fimaVacc technology. For fimaNAc, we were pleased to announce a broad and exciting collaboration with OliX Pharmaceuticals in South Korea, and we continue to pursue new and value-adding collaborative opportunities.“