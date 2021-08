Orphazyme H1 Net Loss Bigger Than Expected; Operating Loss Outlook Unchanged Autor: PLX AI | 31.08.2021, 07:04 | 34 | 0 | 0 31.08.2021, 07:04 | (PLX AI) – Orphazyme half year net income DKK -463.8 million vs. estimate DKK -405 million.Outlook FY operating loss DKK 670-700 million (unchanged) Orphazyme recognized net revenue of DKK 13.2 million from the sale of arimoclomol for treatment of … (PLX AI) – Orphazyme half year net income DKK -463.8 million vs. estimate DKK -405 million.Outlook FY operating loss DKK 670-700 million (unchanged) Orphazyme recognized net revenue of DKK 13.2 million from the sale of arimoclomol for treatment of … (PLX AI) – Orphazyme half year net income DKK -463.8 million vs. estimate DKK -405 million.

Outlook FY operating loss DKK 670-700 million (unchanged)

Orphazyme recognized net revenue of DKK 13.2 million from the sale of arimoclomol for treatment of NPC under the ATU (remunerated early access program) in France

Sees reaching net revenues of between DKK 30 and DKK 40 million by year-end December 31, 2021

Operating expenses are anticipated to be in the range of DKK 700 -720 million (unchanged)

As of June 30, 2021, Orphazyme held cash totaling DKK 334.2 million compared to DKK 610.4 million as of June 30, 2020 and DKK 726.9 million as of December 31, 2020



Wertpapier

Orphazyme Bearer and/or registered Aktie





