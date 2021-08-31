DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG extends lease with public sector company in Essen

DEMIRE extends lease with public sector company in Essen

Langen, 30 August 2021. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has extended its lease agreement for 3,000 sqm with the Medical Service of the Central Association of the Public Health Insurances (MDS) in Essen, which has been in place since 2011, for five further years. The company sees the extension of this contract with the MDS as confirmation of the attractiveness of the office location, especially in view of the general work from home discussion.

Built in 1996, the office complex at Theodor-Althoff-Straße 39-47 in the appealing Bredeney submarket in the south of Essen covers a site area of 36,000 sqm and has a total lettable area of 45,500 sqm. Only last year, DEMIRE was able to lease around 7,000 sqm in the same office building on a long-term basis to "Die Autobahn GmbH des Bundes", another tennant from the public sector. DEMIRE acquired the asset in 2019 and has since been continuously reducing the vacancy rate through active asset management.

The location is well connected to local public transport and to the highway network via the connection to the A52 motorway. There is a direct connection to the city centre, Essen's main railway station and Düsseldorf Airport.

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE - REALize Potential

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 June 2021, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 70 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm and has a market value in excess of EUR 1.4 billion.