EssilorLuxottica to Buy Back up to 2 Million Shares in 2 Months

Autor: PLX AI
31.08.2021, 07:07   

(PLX AI) – EssilorLuxottica announces launch of share buyback program.To buy back up to 2 million shares through Oct. 29

  • (PLX AI) – EssilorLuxottica announces launch of share buyback program.
  • To buy back up to 2 million shares through Oct. 29
