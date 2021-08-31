EssilorLuxottica to Buy Back up to 2 Million Shares in 2 Months
(PLX AI) – EssilorLuxottica announces launch of share buyback program.To buy back up to 2 million shares through Oct. 29
- (PLX AI) – EssilorLuxottica announces launch of share buyback program.
- To buy back up to 2 million shares through Oct. 29
