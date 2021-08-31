checkAd

GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of RESTORE Study Data Demonstrating Sustained Efficacy 3 Years After Unilateral Injection of LUMEVOQ

Figure 1. Evolution of best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) in ND4-LHON subjects who received unilateral injection of LUMEVOQ gene therapy --- BCVA: best-corrected visual acuity, CI: confidence interval; LOESS: locally estimated scatterplot smoothing, LogMAR: logarithm of the minimal angle resolution. The LOESS curve shows the evolution of BCVA in all eyes (LUMEVOQ- and sham-treated) from 12 months to 51.5 months (last available data point) after onset of vision loss. The curve starts at 12 months after onset when 92.7% of eyes in RESCUE and REVERSE had received treatment, either with LUMEVOQ or a sham injection. (Photo: Business Wire)

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT)(Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology (JNO) has published results from RESTORE, the long-term follow-up study of LUMEVOQ, which show sustained treatment effect from a unilateral injection of LUMEVOQ three years after injection in the RESCUE and REVERSE trials.

The paper*, published in the September issue of JNO under the title “Long-Term Follow-Up After Unilateral Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy: The RESTORE Study”, presents analyses that show sustained improvement in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and quality of life scores three years after subjects received LUMEVOQ treatment. The continuous improvement in BCVA was demonstrated in both eyes of the unilaterally treated patients, confirming the contralateral treatment effect reported in the RESCUE and REVERSE trials.

“It is gratifying to see this sustained outcome”, commented lead author Dr. Valérie Biousse, MD, Departments of Ophthalmology and Neurology, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA. Dr. Biousse, who was also an co‑investigator in the RESCUE and REVERSE trials, added, “This is further evidence of a bilateral therapeutic effect of a single unilateral gene therapy injection.

Mean BCVA steadily improved to 1.26 LogMAR at 48 months after onset (3 year-post injection), remaining on‑chart (i.e., better than 1.6 LogMAR) throughout the follow-up period. A locally-estimated scatterplot smoothing (LOESS) regression analysis illustrates the progressive and sustained improvement of BCVA in RESTORE subjects (Figure 1) since treatment with LUMEVOQ.

