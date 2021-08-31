checkAd

BW Offshore Ex dividend USD 0.035 today

Ex dividend USD 0.035 today

The shares of BW Offshore will be traded ex dividend USD 0.035 per share as from today, 31 August 2021.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 14 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 





