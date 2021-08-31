BGHL GBP NAV & Share buy back

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 30 Aug 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.5350 £ 23.8573 Estimated MTD return 1.20 % 1.05 % Estimated YTD return 6.17 % 4.78 % Estimated ITD return 175.35 % 138.57 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.80 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -20.83 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -24.55 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares 145,000 N/A Average Price € 21.70 N/A Range of Price N/A N/A