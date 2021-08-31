checkAd

Atos SE launches an employee shareholding plan for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 07:30  |  54   |   |   

ATOS SE
European company with a share capital of € 109,993,166
registered offices located at River Ouest – 80 quai Voltaire, 95870 Bezons
323 623 603 RCS Pontoise

Atos SE launches an employee shareholding plan for 2021

Paris, August 31, 2021. Atos SE announces the launch of the employee shareholding plan entitled « Share 2021 » under the framework of article L. 225-138-1 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code (Code du travail). The objective of this plan is to strengthen the Group’s relationship with its employees by offering them the possibility of being more closely associated with the Group’s future performance.

This offering of shares will be made to all employees of the Group located in France, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hong-Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United State of America and Uruguay, who will be eligible for the Group savings plan (Plan d’Epargne Groupe « PEG »), subject to obtaining the required authorization from local authorities.

The subscription period will take place from September 1, 2021 to September 20, 2021 (inclusive).

The settlement-delivery of the shares shall occur as of October 28, 2021.

The terms and conditions of the transaction are described hereafter.

DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION

ISSUER

ATOS SE
Euronext Paris (France) – compartment A
Common Share ISIN code: FR0000051732  
Security registered with the Service de Règlement Différé (SRD)

PURPOSE OF THE OFFERING – REASONS FOR THE OFFERING

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 12, 2021 under the 18th resolution, the Board of Directors of Atos SE decided on July 27, 2021 to issue shares reserved for employees under the framework of article L. 225-138-1 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code (Code du travail).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos SE launches an employee shareholding plan for 2021 ATOS SEEuropean company with a share capital of € 109,993,166registered offices located at River Ouest – 80 quai Voltaire, 95870 Bezons323 623 603 RCS Pontoise Atos SE launches an employee shareholding plan for 2021 Paris, August 31, 2021. Atos SE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
American Ultimate Disc League Teams Up With DraftKings for Free-to-Play Pools Integration and ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...