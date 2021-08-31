Atos SE launches an employee shareholding plan for 2021

Paris, August 31, 2021. Atos SE announces the launch of the employee shareholding plan entitled « Share 2021 » under the framework of article L. 225-138-1 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code (Code du travail). The objective of this plan is to strengthen the Group’s relationship with its employees by offering them the possibility of being more closely associated with the Group’s future performance.

This offering of shares will be made to all employees of the Group located in France, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hong-Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Senegal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United State of America and Uruguay, who will be eligible for the Group savings plan (Plan d’Epargne Groupe « PEG »), subject to obtaining the required authorization from local authorities.

The subscription period will take place from September 1, 2021 to September 20, 2021 (inclusive).

The settlement-delivery of the shares shall occur as of October 28, 2021.

The terms and conditions of the transaction are described hereafter.

DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION

ISSUER

ATOS SE

Euronext Paris (France) – compartment A

Common Share ISIN code: FR0000051732

Security registered with the Service de Règlement Différé (SRD)

PURPOSE OF THE OFFERING – REASONS FOR THE OFFERING

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 12, 2021 under the 18th resolution, the Board of Directors of Atos SE decided on July 27, 2021 to issue shares reserved for employees under the framework of article L. 225-138-1 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code (Code du travail).