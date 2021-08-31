checkAd

DGAP-News Vita 34 again achieves double-digit growth in revenues and earnings in the first half of the year

Vita 34 again achieves double-digit growth in revenues and earnings in the first half of the year

Vita 34 again achieves double-digit growth in revenues and earnings in the first half of the year
- Revenues increase by 13.7 percent to EUR 10.8 million
- Adjusted EBITDA rises disproportionately by 20.3 percent to EUR 3.2 million
- Operating cash flow and liquidity reflect positive business performance

Leipzig, 31 August 2021 - Vita 34 AG (ISIN: DE000A0BL849; WKN: A0BL84), one of the largest cell banks in Europe, continued to grow in the second quarter of 2021. Once again, the targeted marketing and sales measures in the DACH region were a key driver for increasing customer demand.

Revenues increased by 13.7 percent to EUR 10.8 million in the first half of the year (H1 2020: EUR 9.5 million), enabling the company to realize double-digit growth rates for the second quarter in a row. In the second quarter, marketing expenses were again consistently increased further compared to the same quarter of the previous year in order to continue to promote the positive momentum in customer demand in the second half of 2021. "Despite the limitations of COVID-19 on the general economic environment, we managed to grow decently also in the second quarter," explains Dr. Wolfgang Knirsch, CEO of Vita 34 AG. "Therefore, we remain confident that we will also come through the further course of the pandemic well in the second half of the year."

Despite increased marketing expenses, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also increased further. Compared to revenues, it increased disproportionately by 20.3 percent to EUR 3.2 million (H1 2020: EUR 2.6 million). This already includes increased personnel costs compared to the previous year, primarily resulting from rising employee numbers in the areas of manufacturing and research & development. "In the second half of the year, we will also incur expenses for the development project Immune Cells and, as planned, will even slightly increase expenses here compared to the first half of the year. Furthermore, we will continue to increase marketing expenses in proportion to the planned improved operational performance and, as far as necessary, the personnel in the manufacturing area" underlines Andreas Schafhirt , CFO of Vita 34.

