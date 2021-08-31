LR Group confirming its double-digit growth trends in sales and profitability in first half of 2021

Group sales in the first half of 2021 rose by 14.3% to EUR 153.2 million

Normalized EBITDA increased by 15.8% to EUR 22.7 million

Strategic initiatives aimed at expanding the business successfully launched

Positive outlook for financial year 2021 confirmed

Ahlen, 31 August 2021 - LR Global Holding GmbH, the leading European digitally-enabled social selling company in the area of high-quality health and beauty products, achieved outstanding growth in sales and normalized earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA normalized) in the first six months of 2021 and thus continued on its dynamic growth course. The LR Group generated sales (i.e. sales from goods sold) of EUR 153.2 million in the first six months of 2021, representing a robust growth of 14.3% compared to the sales of EUR 134.0 million generated over the same period of the previous year. The LR Group achieved double-digit percentage growth in all regions in the second quarter. In addition, adjusted EBITDA significantly increased by 15.8% from EUR 19.6 million to EUR 22.7 million in the first half of the year, mainly driven by the outstanding sales growth over the same period. The higher growth percentage in normalized EBITDA compared to sales demonstrates the scalability and highly variable costs concept of the business model.

"Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we managed to confirm the growth trend shown at the beginning of the year in the second quarter, which is reflected in the significant increase in sales. As a result, as of May 2021, we succeeded in exceeding the EUR 300 million sales mark for the first time on the basis of the last twelve months. We also successfully continued our strategic initiatives. Firstly, we continued to invest in our business model digitization in order to satisfy the growing demand from young target audiences. Already about a third of our new community members are now between 18 and 29 years old. Secondly, we made a step change in our international expansion with the successful market entry in South Korea in March 2021", commented Dr. Andreas Laabs, CFO and COO of LR Global Holding GmbH.