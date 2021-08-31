Borr Drilling Q2 Earnings Below Expectations; Sees Full Rig Operations by End 2022
(PLX AI) – Borr Drilling Q2 revenue USD 54.8 million vs. estimate USD 63 million.Q2 net income USD -59.9 million vs. estimate USD -46 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA USD 3.7 million vs. estimate USD 9 million13 rigs working at quarter endSays anticipate …
(PLX AI) – Borr Drilling Q2 revenue USD 54.8 million vs. estimate USD 63 million.Q2 net income USD -59.9 million vs. estimate USD -46 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA USD 3.7 million vs. estimate USD 9 million13 rigs working at quarter endSays anticipate …
- (PLX AI) – Borr Drilling Q2 revenue USD 54.8 million vs. estimate USD 63 million.
- Q2 net income USD -59.9 million vs. estimate USD -46 million
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 3.7 million vs. estimate USD 9 million
- 13 rigs working at quarter end
- Says anticipate having 17 rigs operating and generating revenue by year end, all 23 rigs working by end 2022
- The company says should generate positive cash from operations after paying cash interest cost at the current level of 13 rigs operating at contracted rates for a full quarter
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare