Borr Drilling Q2 Earnings Below Expectations; Sees Full Rig Operations by End 2022

(PLX AI) – Borr Drilling Q2 revenue USD 54.8 million vs. estimate USD 63 million.Q2 net income USD -59.9 million vs. estimate USD -46 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA USD 3.7 million vs. estimate USD 9 million13 rigs working at quarter endSays anticipate …

Q2 net income USD -59.9 million vs. estimate USD -46 million

Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 3.7 million vs. estimate USD 9 million

13 rigs working at quarter end

Says anticipate having 17 rigs operating and generating revenue by year end, all 23 rigs working by end 2022

The company says should generate positive cash from operations after paying cash interest cost at the current level of 13 rigs operating at contracted rates for a full quarter



