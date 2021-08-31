Elekta Unity MR-Linac featured in 72 abstracts at European radiation oncology congress

MADRID, August 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today announced the presentation of 72 abstracts demonstrating the technical capabilities and clinical utility of the Elekta Unity MR-Linac. The research described in the abstracts was conducted at 14 leading cancer centers worldwide, reflecting the broad global adoption of the system. The abstracts were reported at the European SocieTy for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) which took place 27-31 August in Madrid, Spain.

"The Elekta Unity data presented at ESTRO include a growing number of abstracts reporting clinical data in multiple anatomic sites, which is a direct result of the increased clinical implementation and maturation," said Kevin Brown, Distinguished Scientist at Elekta. "We are especially excited about eight reports regarding MRI-based biomarkers that may predict response to therapy, which may help optimize patient selection and ensure that patients receive personalized treatment based on their unique tumor biology. These reports demonstrate the ease with which this biomarker data can be acquired during a Unity treatment session which lowers a barrier to impactful research. This ease will also be essential for eventual cost-effective implementation of the research findings. There are also several abstracts that utilize data from the MOMENTUM study, which is designed to build a robust body of real-world clinical data and insights and facilitate understanding of how Elekta Unity may be deployed in clinical practice to improve patient outcomes."

Mr. Brown highlighted several abstracts that exemplify the innovative approaches that members of the MR-Linac Consortium are pursuing to optimize the clinical use of Elekta Unity in real-world settings:

Radiographer-led online image guided adaptive radiotherapy: A qualitative investigation

To maintain and increase uptake of MRgRT's cutting-edge technology, traditional roles and responsibilities for radiographers, clinicians and physicists may need to evolve. This abstract describes an effort to provide an in-depth understanding and subsequent impact of the roles required to deliver MRgRT using Focus Group Interviews. Thirty participants took part (Radiographers: n=18, Physicists: n=9 and Clinicians: n=3), and the consensus among the group was to move toward a radiographer-led process with training preferably delivered in a blended way, both before and during treatments. The authors conclude that roles must be created with sufficient support and robust governance to enable evaluation of effectiveness, impact, ongoing sustainability, and responsiveness. A training framework created collaboratively with all stakeholders and professions involved would ensure consistency in skills and knowledge.