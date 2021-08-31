checkAd

Elekta Unity MR-Linac featured in 72 abstracts at European radiation oncology congress

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 07:43  |  31   |   |   

MADRID, August 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today announced the presentation of 72 abstracts demonstrating the technical capabilities and clinical utility of the Elekta Unity MR-Linac. The research described in the abstracts was conducted at 14 leading cancer centers worldwide, reflecting the broad global adoption of the system. The abstracts were reported at the European SocieTy for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) which took place 27-31 August in Madrid, Spain.

"The Elekta Unity data presented at ESTRO include a growing number of abstracts reporting clinical data in multiple anatomic sites, which is a direct result of the increased clinical implementation and maturation," said Kevin Brown, Distinguished Scientist at Elekta. "We are especially excited about eight reports regarding MRI-based biomarkers that may predict response to therapy, which may help optimize patient selection and ensure that patients receive personalized treatment based on their unique tumor biology. These reports demonstrate the ease with which this biomarker data can be acquired during a Unity treatment session which lowers a barrier to impactful research. This ease will also be essential for eventual cost-effective implementation of the research findings. There are also several abstracts that utilize data from the MOMENTUM study, which is designed to build a robust body of real-world clinical data and insights and facilitate understanding of how Elekta Unity may be deployed in clinical practice to improve patient outcomes."

Mr. Brown highlighted several abstracts that exemplify the innovative approaches that members of the MR-Linac Consortium are pursuing to optimize the clinical use of Elekta Unity in real-world settings:

Radiographer-led online image guided adaptive radiotherapy: A qualitative investigation

To maintain and increase uptake of MRgRT's cutting-edge technology, traditional roles and responsibilities for radiographers, clinicians and physicists may need to evolve. This abstract describes an effort to provide an in-depth understanding and subsequent impact of the roles required to deliver MRgRT using Focus Group Interviews. Thirty participants took part (Radiographers: n=18, Physicists: n=9 and Clinicians: n=3), and the consensus among the group was to move toward a radiographer-led process with training preferably delivered in a blended way, both before and during treatments. The authors conclude that roles must be created with sufficient support and robust governance to enable evaluation of effectiveness, impact, ongoing sustainability, and responsiveness. A training framework created collaboratively with all stakeholders and professions involved would ensure consistency in skills and knowledge.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elekta Unity MR-Linac featured in 72 abstracts at European radiation oncology congress MADRID, August 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today announced the presentation of 72 abstracts demonstrating the technical capabilities and clinical utility of the Elekta Unity MR-Linac. The research described in the abstracts was …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Closed System Transfer Devices Market worth $2,002 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Cloud Testing Market Size to Reach USD 21.67 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Application of Cloud ...
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Mobile Payment Market Size Worth $273.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 31.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
JS Global Lifestyle reports 2021 interim results, with net profit doubling year-on-year
LifeTech Scientific Corporation Announces 2021 Interim Results
Azure Power Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2022
Hemp Fiber Market Projected To Reach $43.75 Billion By 2027
Romeo Doge is Looking to Launch its Deflationary Token in the Market with Fixed Liquidity
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments: Reports and Data
Neuromod establishes US presence, adds local leadership
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...